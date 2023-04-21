Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL): -22.55% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) saw 4.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.92 trading at -$0.91 or -2.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.93B. That closing price of DELL’s stock is at a discount of -22.55% from its 52-week high price of $52.60 and is indicating a premium of 23.35% from its 52-week low price of $32.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.86 in the current quarter.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.08%, in the last five days DELL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $42.92 price level, adding 5.98% to its value on the day. Dell Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.63% in past 5-day. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) showed a performance of 9.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.67 million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -28.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.79% for stock’s current value.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dell Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.62% while that of industry is 10.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -53.30% in the current quarter and calculating -31.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.32 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.22 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2023. Company posted $26.12 billion and $26.43 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -22.20% while estimating it to be -19.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -48.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.71%.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on June 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders