Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) 52.55% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.28 trading at -$0.4 or -5.99% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.91B. That most recent trading price of DADA’s stock is at a discount of -148.25% from its 52-week high price of $15.59 and is indicating a premium of 52.55% from its 52-week low price of $2.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.99%, in the last five days DADA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $6.28 price level, adding 9.64% to its value on the day. Dada Nexus Limited’s shares saw a change of -9.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.19% in past 5-day. Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) showed a performance of -8.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.05 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $110.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.33% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $66.73 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $138.90. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2111.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -962.58% for stock’s current value.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dada Nexus Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 67.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 121.79% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 75.90% in the current quarter and calculating 108.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $378.82 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $439.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $281.41 million and $316.95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 34.60% while estimating it to be 38.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.70% during past 5 years.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.57 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.57% institutions for Dada Nexus Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at DADA for having 9.63 million shares of worth $60.3 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 3.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 7.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.63 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.42 million shares of worth $21.44 million or 1.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.34 million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.