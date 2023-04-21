CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Down -1.81% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.23?

In recent trading session, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.38 trading at -$0.22 or -1.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.74B. That most recent trading price of CNHI’s stock is at a discount of -25.03% from its 52-week high price of $17.98 and is indicating a premium of 26.29% from its 52-week low price of $10.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.54%, in the last five days CNHI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $14.38 price level, adding 3.36% to its value on the day. CNH Industrial N.V.’s shares saw a change of -10.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.81% in past 5-day. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) showed a performance of -1.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.23 million shares which calculate 2.63 days to cover the short interests.

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CNH Industrial N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.44% while that of industry is 0.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.30% in the current quarter and calculating 7.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.02 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.39 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $4.64 billion and $6.08 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.00% while estimating it to be 5.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.79%.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.37% institutions for CNH Industrial N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Harris Associates L.P. is the top institutional holder at CNHI for having 91.39 million shares of worth $1.47 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Amundi, which was holding about 43.45 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $697.83 million.

On the other hand, Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 31.82 million shares of worth $355.43 million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $256.62 million in the company or a holder of 1.71% of company’s stock.