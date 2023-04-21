Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO), Stock Drops -94.55% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) saw 1.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at -$0.02 or -8.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.36M. That closing price of CISO’s stock is at a discount of -4661.9% from its 52-week high price of $10.00 and is indicating a discount of -4.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.81 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.32%, in the last five days CISO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $0.21 price level, adding 22.22% to its value on the day. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s shares saw a change of -91.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.56% in past 5-day. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) showed a performance of -44.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.68 million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -852.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -852.38% for stock’s current value.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 50.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.51 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.65% institutions for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CISO for having 2.57 million shares of worth $6.56 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 0.83 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.13 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.94 million shares of worth $2.41 million or 0.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.49 million in the company or a holder of 0.43% of company’s stock.