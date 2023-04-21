Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) Is Now 34.66% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In recent trading session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) saw 0.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.31 trading at -$0.17 or -2.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $11.84B. That most recent trading price of CUK’s stock is at a discount of -127.56% from its 52-week high price of $18.91 and is indicating a premium of 34.66% from its 52-week low price of $5.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.00%, in the last five days CUK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/19/23 when the stock touched $8.31 price level, adding 7.15% to its value on the day. Carnival Corporation & plc’s shares saw a change of 15.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.70% in past 5-day. Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) showed a performance of 2.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.1 million shares which calculate 2.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.9% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -116.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.17% for stock’s current value.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Carnival Corporation & plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 21.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.30% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 67.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.42 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.40%.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 18 and December 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.82% institutions for Carnival Corporation & plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CUK for having 11.28 million shares of worth $81.07 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, which was holding about 3.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.18 million.

On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $0.98 million or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11266.0 shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $90803.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.