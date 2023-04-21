Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Has Recovered -77.23 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -397.04% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) saw 5.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.35 trading at -$0.08 or -5.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $692.07M. That closing price of CGC’s stock is at a discount of -397.04% from its 52-week high price of $6.71 and is indicating a discount of -4.44% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.59%, in the last five days CGC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $1.35 price level, adding 11.76% to its value on the day. Canopy Growth Corporation’s shares saw a change of -41.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.60% in past 5-day. Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) showed a performance of -31.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.2 million shares which calculate 8.14 days to cover the short interests.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Canopy Growth Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1,225.00% while that of industry is 21.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 86.80% in the current quarter and calculating 96.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -18.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $73.53 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $76.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $83.83 million and $82.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -12.30% while estimating it to be -7.10% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -691.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.73%.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 25 and May 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.22% institutions for Canopy Growth Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CGC for having 10.48 million shares of worth $24.21 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 8.56 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.77 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10.96 million shares of worth $29.93 million or 2.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.02 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14.98 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.