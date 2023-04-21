Buy, Sell Or Hold Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) At $1.00?

In recent trading session, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw 1.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.00 trading at $0.3 or 42.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $14.85M. That most recent trading price of ONTX’s stock is at a discount of -55.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.55 and is indicating a premium of 38.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 45790.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 210.34K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 42.98%, in the last five days ONTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $1.00 price level, subtracting -5.26% to its value on the day. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 55.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 48.49% in past 5-day. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) showed a performance of 39.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23980.0 shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.37% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating -68.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $56k and $57k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 42.90% while estimating it to be 40.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 72.80% during past 5 years.

ONTX Dividends

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 09 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.41% institutions for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ONTX for having 0.62 million shares of worth $0.4 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.37 million shares of worth $0.32 million or 1.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.24 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.