Buy, Sell Or Hold Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) At $1.61?

In recent trading session, Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) saw 3.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.61 trading at -$0.13 or -7.47% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $63.02M. That most recent trading price of BURU’s stock is at a discount of -769.57% from its 52-week high price of $14.00 and is indicating a discount of -2.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 524.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.47%, in the last five days BURU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $1.61 price level, adding 35.86% to its value on the day. Nuburu Inc.’s shares saw a change of -80.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -33.20% in past 5-day. Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) showed a performance of -51.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

BURU Dividends

Nuburu Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 86.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.64% institutions for Nuburu Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at BURU for having 0.44 million shares of worth $3.69 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.33 million.