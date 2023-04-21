Buy, Sell Or Hold FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) At $0.60?

In last trading session, FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at $0.1 or 19.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.30M. That closing price of FAZE’s stock is at a discount of -4015.0% from its 52-week high price of $24.69 and is indicating a premium of 38.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 19.22%, in the last five days FAZE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, adding 4.76% to its value on the day. FaZe Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -67.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.63% in past 5-day. FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) showed a performance of 35.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.05 million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

FAZE Dividends

FaZe Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.41% institutions for FaZe Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lewin Nick is the top institutional holder at FAZE for having 17.02 million shares of worth $10.18 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 23.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is B. Riley Financial, Inc., which was holding about 11.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.59 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $0.2 million or 0.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.12 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $74669.0 in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.