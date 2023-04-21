Buy, Sell Or Hold D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) At $0.58?

In recent trading session, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.58 trading at -$0.03 or -4.43% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $88.29M. That most recent trading price of QBTS’s stock is at a discount of -2181.03% from its 52-week high price of $13.23 and is indicating a premium of 15.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.85 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.43%, in the last five days QBTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $0.58 price level, adding 13.57% to its value on the day. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.06% in past 5-day. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) showed a performance of 9.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.47 million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -417.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -72.41% for stock’s current value.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that D-Wave Quantum Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -88.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -6.98% while that of industry is 15.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 75.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.5 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.80% institutions for D-Wave Quantum Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board is the top institutional holder at QBTS for having 59.43 million shares of worth $34.47 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 91.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 7.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.6 million.

On the other hand, Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 80979.0 shares of worth $46967.0 or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53767.0 shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $31184.0 in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.