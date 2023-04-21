B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) Up 14.76% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) saw 6.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $4.12 trading at $0.06 or 1.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.43B. That closing price of BTGâ€™s stock is at a discount of -20.63% from its 52-week high price of $4.97 and is indicating a premium of 31.8% from its 52-week low price of $2.81. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For B2Gold Corp. (BTG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.48%, in the last five days BTG remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $4.12 price level, adding 4.63% to its value on the day. B2Gold Corp.â€™s shares saw a change of 15.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.29% in past 5-day. B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) showed a performance of 14.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.51 million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.53 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.10. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -72.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.16% for stockâ€™s current value.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that B2Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 36.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.00% while that of industry is 19.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $442 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $455.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $365.58 million and $381.99 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.90% while estimating it to be 19.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.77% during past 5 years. In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.08% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 69.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.39% institutions for B2Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at BTG for having 110.87 million shares of worth $456.79 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.31% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 88.04 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 8.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $362.73 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 55.69 million shares of worth $229.46 million or 5.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 43.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $177.42 million in the company or a holder of 4.01% of companyâ€™s stock.