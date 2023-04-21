Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Has Recovered 65.8% So Far, But Another -61.52% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.24 trading at -$2.44 or -14.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $334.93M. That most recent trading price of ASUR’s stock is at a discount of -20.37% from its 52-week high price of $17.14 and is indicating a premium of 65.8% from its 52-week low price of $4.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 308.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Asure Software Inc. (ASUR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.60%, in the last five days ASUR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $14.24 price level, adding 16.92% to its value on the day. Asure Software Inc.’s shares saw a change of 52.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.86% in past 5-day. Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) showed a performance of 5.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 1.53 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.03% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.34% for stock’s current value.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Asure Software Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 171.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 133.33% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 54.50% in the current quarter and calculating 75.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.42 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.89 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $24.33 million and $20.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.90% while estimating it to be 17.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -539.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.00%.

ASUR Dividends

Asure Software Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.82% institutions for Asure Software Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Private Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ASUR for having 3.47 million shares of worth $50.23 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 16.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, which was holding about 1.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.72 million.

On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.81 million shares of worth $11.75 million or 4.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.58 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.90% of company’s stock.