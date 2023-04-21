Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Has Reached A Distance Of 39.86% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) saw 8.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.38 trading at $0.35 or 33.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.36M. That most recent trading price of ASST’s stock is at a discount of -405.8% from its 52-week high price of $6.98 and is indicating a premium of 39.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 80410.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 313.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 33.91%, in the last five days ASST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $1.38 price level, adding 33.97% to its value on the day. Asset Entities Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.39% in past 5-day. Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) showed a performance of -21.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43050.0 shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ASST Dividends

Asset Entities Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Asset Entities Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.