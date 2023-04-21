Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) Is Up 6.29 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In recent trading session, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.70 trading at -$0.05 or -7.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $179.49M. That most recent trading price of ASXC’s stock is at a discount of -68.57% from its 52-week high price of $1.18 and is indicating a premium of 60.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.17%, in the last five days ASXC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/19/23 when the stock touched $0.70 price level, adding 18.6% to its value on the day. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s shares saw a change of 100.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.67% in past 5-day. Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC) showed a performance of 6.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.49 million shares which calculate 11.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -185.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -114.29% for stock’s current value.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Asensus Surgical Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 64.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.34% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 57.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.07 million and $994k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 87.60% while estimating it to be 201.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.10% during past 5 years.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.84% institutions for Asensus Surgical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ASXC for having 11.44 million shares of worth $3.97 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 4.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.73 million shares of worth $3.47 million or 3.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.24 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.46 million in the company or a holder of 1.37% of company’s stock.