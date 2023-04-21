Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Is 20.0% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) saw 11.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.05 or 14.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.04M. That closing price of ASTI’s stock is at a discount of -5045.71% from its 52-week high price of $18.01 and is indicating a premium of 20.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 391.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.88%, in the last five days ASTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 12.5% to its value on the day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.17% in past 5-day. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) showed a performance of -17.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.56 million shares which calculate 3.02 days to cover the short interests.

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 84.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.01% institutions for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Merit Financial Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASTI for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.41 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 49608.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80861.0.