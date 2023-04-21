Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Currently 1.81 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.46 trading at $1.2 or 3.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.65B. That closing price of ACLX’s stock is at a premium of 1.81% from its 52-week high price of $35.80 and is indicating a premium of 83.46% from its 52-week low price of $6.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 434.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arcellx Inc. (ACLX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.82 in the current quarter.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.40%, in the last five days ACLX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $36.46 price level, adding 0.68% to its value on the day. Arcellx Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.44% in past 5-day. Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) showed a performance of 21.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.0 million shares which calculate 11.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.0% for stock’s current value.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arcellx Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 86.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 122.93% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 245.60% in the current quarter and calculating 19.00% increase in the next quarter.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $103.33 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.37% institutions for Arcellx Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SR One Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at ACLX for having 5.5 million shares of worth $170.39 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 11.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 4.75 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $147.01 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.06 million shares of worth $32.71 million or 2.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $13.7 million in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.