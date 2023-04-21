Analysts Say That Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Is Likely To Make It To $10.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.26 trading at $0.26 or 5.30% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $59.20M. That most recent trading price of GANX’s stock is at a premium of 0.19% from its 52-week high price of $5.25 and is indicating a premium of 55.7% from its 52-week low price of $2.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 46530.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 57.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.39 in the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.30%, in the last five days GANX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/21/23 when the stock touched $5.26 price level, adding 15.02% to its value on the day. Gain Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 68.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.92% in past 5-day. Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) showed a performance of 7.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60010.0 shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -90.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.32% for stock’s current value.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gain Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 73.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.70% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -39.30% in the current quarter and calculating 7.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 364.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

Company posted $45k and $95k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

GANX Dividends

Gain Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.58% institutions for Gain Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Greenlight Capital, Inc. is the top institutional holder at GANX for having 0.55 million shares of worth $1.71 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 4.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C., which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.38 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 46877.0 shares of worth $0.14 million or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 40000.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.