Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Is Up 3.18% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw 57.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $103.81 trading at -$0.49 or -0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1062.63B. That closing price of AMZN’s stock is at a discount of -51.82% from its 52-week high price of $157.60 and is indicating a premium of 21.56% from its 52-week low price of $81.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 50.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 62.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 53 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 8 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 39 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.47%, in the last five days AMZN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $103.81 price level, adding 1.37% to its value on the day. Amazon.com Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.38% in past 5-day. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) showed a performance of 3.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64.29 million shares which calculate 1.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $131.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $85.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $160.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -54.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.12% for stock’s current value.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amazon.com Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 112.68% while that of industry is 13.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 157.90% in the current quarter and calculating 260.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

38 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $124.58 billion for the same. And 37 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $129.88 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $116.44 billion and $121.23 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.00% while estimating it to be 7.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.00% during past 5 years.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.44% institutions for Amazon.com Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AMZN for having 712.07 million shares of worth $59.81 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 594.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.96 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 258.31 million shares of worth $29.19 billion or 2.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 200.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $22.7 billion in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.