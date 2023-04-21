After A -6.14% Drop In Share Price, Is agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) saw 2.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.93 trading at -$1.63 or -6.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.02B. That closing price of AGL’s stock is at a discount of -18.09% from its 52-week high price of $29.44 and is indicating a premium of 40.55% from its 52-week low price of $14.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For agilon health inc. (AGL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.14%, in the last five days AGL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $24.93 price level, adding 14.0% to its value on the day. agilon health inc.’s shares saw a change of 54.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.97% in past 5-day. agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) showed a performance of -10.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.96 million shares which calculate 10.63 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -64.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.29% for stock’s current value.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that agilon health inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.23% while that of industry is 4.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 60.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.08 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.07 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $653.45 million and $670.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 64.90% while estimating it to be 60.30% for the next quarter.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.82% institutions for agilon health inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the top institutional holder at AGL for having 194.61 million shares of worth $3.14 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 46.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 46.67 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $753.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 14.27 million shares of worth $283.17 million or 3.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.11 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $211.66 million in the company or a holder of 3.18% of company’s stock.