Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) At $116.46: So What?

In recent trading session, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $116.46 trading at $4.34 or 3.87% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.66B. That most recent trading price of WYNN’s stock is at a discount of -0.61% from its 52-week high price of $117.17 and is indicating a premium of 56.9% from its 52-week low price of $50.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.87%, in the last five days WYNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $116.46 price level, subtracting -0.01% to its value on the day. Wynn Resorts Limited’s shares saw a change of 41.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.63% in past 5-day. Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) showed a performance of 7.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.33 million shares which calculate 3.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $124.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.57% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $78.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $145.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 33.02% for stock’s current value.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wynn Resorts Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 105.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 123.49% while that of industry is 8.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.00% in the current quarter and calculating 129.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 56.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.37 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.42 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $953.33 million and $908.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 43.50% while estimating it to be 56.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.10% during past 5 years.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71.03% institutions for Wynn Resorts Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WYNN for having 11.13 million shares of worth $918.13 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 8.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $712.39 million.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.5 million shares of worth $618.52 million or 6.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.2 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $264.56 million in the company or a holder of 3.70% of company’s stock.