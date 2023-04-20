Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Up Almost 19.40% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) saw 3.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.60 trading at -$1.06 or -15.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.26M. That closing price of WINT’s stock is at a discount of -1176.79% from its 52-week high price of $71.50 and is indicating a premium of 23.57% from its 52-week low price of $4.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 441.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -15.92%, in the last five days WINT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $5.60 price level, adding 69.7% to its value on the day. Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.00% in past 5-day. Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) showed a performance of 19.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26660.0 shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.38% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $200k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.43% institutions for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at WINT for having 6714.0 shares of worth $57069.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Envestnet Asset Management, which was holding about 4245.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36082.0.