Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Adds 10.40% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw 5.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.61 trading at $0.08 or 2.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.05B. That closing price of SPCE’s stock is at a discount of -155.4% from its 52-week high price of $9.22 and is indicating a premium of 17.45% from its 52-week low price of $2.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.27%, in the last five days SPCE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/19/23 when the stock touched $3.61 price level, adding 1.9% to its value on the day. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.40% in past 5-day. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) showed a performance of -11.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 59.84 million shares which calculate 7.07 days to cover the short interests.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.84% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -18.52% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -44.40% in the current quarter and calculating -20.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 412.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.16 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.64 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $319k and $357k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 263.60% while estimating it to be 639.50% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.40%.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.04% institutions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SPCE for having 19.98 million shares of worth $72.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 19.68 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71.05 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.3 million shares of worth $40.79 million or 4.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.