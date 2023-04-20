Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) At $0.70: What To Do?

In last trading session, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) saw 1.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.70 trading at -$0.17 or -19.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.64M. That closing price of VS’s stock is at a discount of -2450.0% from its 52-week high price of $17.85 and is indicating a premium of 45.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.54%, in the last five days VS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $0.70 price level, adding 36.36% to its value on the day. Versus Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of 44.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.58% in past 5-day. Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) showed a performance of 26.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Versus Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -82.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.13% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.30% in the current quarter and calculating 80.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 90.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $370k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $330k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $307.51k and $237.41k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.30% while estimating it to be 39.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.20% during past 5 years.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.00% institutions for Versus Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at VS for having 10884.0 shares of worth $5284.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 8075.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3920.0.