Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Falls -12.41%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In recent trading session, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.99 trading at -$0.14 or -12.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $66.86M. That most recent trading price of UXIN’s stock is at a discount of -980.81% from its 52-week high price of $10.70 and is indicating a discount of -12.12% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 240.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uxin Limited (UXIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.41%, in the last five days UXIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $0.99 price level, adding 36.13% to its value on the day. Uxin Limited’s shares saw a change of -65.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -36.55% in past 5-day. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) showed a performance of -61.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.07 million shares which calculate 9.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $413.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.76% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $413.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $413.57. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -41674.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41674.75% for stock’s current value.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uxin Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -78.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -252.50% while that of industry is 11.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $69.05 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $99.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.90% during past 5 years.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.79% institutions for Uxin Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC is the top institutional holder at UXIN for having 1.94 million shares of worth $5.6 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, which was holding about 0.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.76 million.

On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Income Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.4 million shares of worth $1.63 million or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.4 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.