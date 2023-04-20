TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $1.67.

In last trading session, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) saw 2.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.46 trading at -$0.1 or -6.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $287.04M. That closing price of WULF’s stock is at a discount of -327.4% from its 52-week high price of $6.24 and is indicating a premium of 63.01% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TeraWulf Inc. (WULF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.41%, in the last five days WULF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $1.46 price level, adding 9.32% to its value on the day. TeraWulf Inc.’s shares saw a change of 119.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.15% in past 5-day. TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) showed a performance of 128.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.29 million shares which calculate 2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.67 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.67. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -14.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.38% for stock’s current value.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TeraWulf Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 24.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.62% while that of industry is -7.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.72% during past 5 years.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.69% institutions for TeraWulf Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WULF for having 2.59 million shares of worth $1.72 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, which was holding about 2.05 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.37 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.69 million shares of worth $2.13 million or 0.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.43 million in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.