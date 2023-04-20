TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Jumps 3.08 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.69 trading at $0.2 or 3.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.16B. That most recent trading price of TAL’s stock is at a discount of -56.2% from its 52-week high price of $10.45 and is indicating a premium of 60.99% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TAL Education Group (TAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.08%, in the last five days TAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $6.69 price level, adding 2.34% to its value on the day. TAL Education Group’s shares saw a change of -5.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.44% in past 5-day. TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) showed a performance of 13.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.9 million shares which calculate 2.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.05 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.30. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.38% for stock’s current value.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TAL Education Group is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 67.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.55% while that of industry is 2.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 111.80% in the current quarter and calculating 266.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -77.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $247.83 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $246.45 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2023. Company posted $541.15 million and $224.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -54.20% while estimating it to be 10.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -58.50% during past 5 years.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.45% institutions for TAL Education Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at TAL for having 45.27 million shares of worth $319.15 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 21.05 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $148.38 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.01 million shares of worth $64.27 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.09 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $28.69 million in the company or a holder of 1.37% of company’s stock.