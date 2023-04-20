Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) Shares Are Down -12.51 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In recent trading session, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.26 trading at -$0.02 or -7.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.72M. That most recent trading price of SEV’s stock is at a discount of -3030.77% from its 52-week high price of $8.14 and is indicating a discount of -7.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.94 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.85%, in the last five days SEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $0.26 price level, adding 16.13% to its value on the day. Sono Group N.V.’s shares saw a change of -73.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.51% in past 5-day. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) showed a performance of -39.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.6 million shares which calculate 1.38 days to cover the short interests.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.99 billion for the same.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.23%.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.45% institutions for Sono Group N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at SEV for having 0.39 million shares of worth $0.38 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.15 million.