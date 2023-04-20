Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) Up 33.18% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.0816?

In recent trading session, Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at $0.22 or 25.64% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $73.20M. That most recent trading price of SATX’s stock is at a discount of -7166.97% from its 52-week high price of $79.21 and is indicating a premium of 39.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 25.64%, in the last five days SATX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, subtracting -21.12% to its value on the day. Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -85.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.18% in past 5-day. Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) showed a performance of 18.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.74 million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.

SATX Dividends

Satixfy Communications Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.65% institutions for Satixfy Communications Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc is the top institutional holder at SATX for having 6.15 million shares of worth $47.79 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Atalaya Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 3.95 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.69 million.