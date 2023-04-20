SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) Is Up 250.42% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) saw 16.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.20 trading at $1.69 or 67.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.43M. That closing price of SAI’s stock is at a discount of -200.0% from its 52-week high price of $12.60 and is indicating a premium of 76.19% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 806.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 67.53%, in the last five days SAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $4.20 price level, adding 43.24% to its value on the day. SAI.TECH Global Corporation’s shares saw a change of 109.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 244.62% in past 5-day. SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) showed a performance of 250.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14530.0 shares which calculate 2.19 days to cover the short interests.

SAI Dividends

SAI.TECH Global Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.45% institutions for SAI.TECH Global Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at SAI for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 38741.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77869.0.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users & Decentralized Commerce ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 29651.0 shares of worth $59598.0 or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9090.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18270.0 in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.