Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Has Reached A Distance Of 16.54% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) saw 2.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $100.20 trading at $0.08 or 0.08% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $137.26B. That most recent trading price of RY’s stock is at a discount of -12.45% from its 52-week high price of $112.67 and is indicating a premium of 16.54% from its 52-week low price of $83.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 827.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Royal Bank of Canada (RY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.14 in the current quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.08%, in the last five days RY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $100.20 price level, adding 0.36% to its value on the day. Royal Bank of Canada’s shares saw a change of 6.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.16% in past 5-day. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) showed a performance of 5.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.57 million shares which calculate 14.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $103.51 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.2% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $103.02 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $104.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.81% for stock’s current value.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Royal Bank of Canada is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -0.46% while that of industry is 6.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.80% in the current quarter and calculating 15.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.75 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.98 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jul 2023. Company posted $8.42 billion and $9.1 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.90% while estimating it to be 9.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.27%.

RY Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.44% institutions for Royal Bank of Canada that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at RY for having 77.14 million shares of worth $7.25 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 5.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 69.43 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.53 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 18.7 million shares of worth $1.73 billion or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $940.64 million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.