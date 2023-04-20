Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI), 85.95% Above Its High, Could Make A Strong Comeback.

In last trading session, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw 13.87 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.55 trading at $1.05 or 19.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.01M. That closing price of PTPI’s stock is at a discount of -339.69% from its 52-week high price of $28.80 and is indicating a premium of 85.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 19.09%, in the last five days PTPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $6.55 price level, adding 23.12% to its value on the day. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 181.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 568.57% in past 5-day. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) showed a performance of 328.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44040.0 shares which calculate 4.79 days to cover the short interests.

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.38% institutions for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PTPI for having 19791.0 shares of worth $46113.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16507.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38461.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 49607.0 shares of worth $0.2 million or 2.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19791.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.1 million in the company or a holder of 0.96% of company’s stock.