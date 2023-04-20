Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Is Now 40.63% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In recent trading session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at $0.04 or 5.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $629.38M. That most recent trading price of PGY’s stock is at a discount of -3493.75% from its 52-week high price of $34.50 and is indicating a premium of 40.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.32%, in the last five days PGY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 3.99% to its value on the day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -22.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.74% in past 5-day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) showed a performance of -9.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.95 million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -212.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -40.63% for stock’s current value.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 142.86% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $180.2 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $192.61 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.70% institutions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. is the top institutional holder at PGY for having 98.11 million shares of worth $121.66 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 19.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, which was holding about 63.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $78.12 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.61 million shares of worth $0.76 million or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.22 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.22 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.