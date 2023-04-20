Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $75.00

In recent trading session, Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.58 trading at -$6.74 or -17.15% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.40B. That most recent trading price of NVRO’s stock is at a discount of -138.98% from its 52-week high price of $77.86 and is indicating a premium of 11.76% from its 52-week low price of $28.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 562.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nevro Corp. (NVRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.04 in the current quarter.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.15%, in the last five days NVRO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/19/23 when the stock touched $32.58 price level, adding 17.87% to its value on the day. Nevro Corp.’s shares saw a change of -17.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.70% in past 5-day. Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) showed a performance of 3.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.0 million shares which calculate 3.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.95% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $33.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -130.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.29% for stock’s current value.

Nevro Corp. (NVRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nevro Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3,137.50% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.10% in the current quarter and calculating 16.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $94.99 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $111.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $87.84 million and $104.21 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.10% while estimating it to be 7.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 102.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.40%.

NVRO Dividends

Nevro Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 111.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 114.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 111.85% institutions for Nevro Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVRO for having 5.19 million shares of worth $205.4 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 14.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $182.02 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.0 million shares of worth $79.2 million or 5.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $46.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.