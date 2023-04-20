Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $3.59?

In recent trading session, Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) saw 0.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.59 trading at $0.3 or 9.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $76.33M. That most recent trading price of NIR’s stock is at a discount of -419.5% from its 52-week high price of $18.65 and is indicating a premium of 39.28% from its 52-week low price of $2.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 445.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.12%, in the last five days NIR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $3.59 price level, adding 42.47% to its value on the day. Near Intelligence Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.27% in past 5-day. Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) showed a performance of -64.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8810.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

NIR Dividends

Near Intelligence Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 77.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 132.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.62% institutions for Near Intelligence Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.