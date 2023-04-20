MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Stock Has Fallen -39.51% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) saw 2.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.00 trading at $0.66 or 19.72% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $54.74M. That most recent trading price of MDXH’s stock is at a discount of -173.75% from its 52-week high price of $10.95 and is indicating a premium of 38.25% from its 52-week low price of $2.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 214.24K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MDxHealth SA (MDXH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.72%, in the last five days MDXH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $4.00 price level, adding 3.38% to its value on the day. MDxHealth SA’s shares saw a change of -39.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.17% in past 5-day. MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) showed a performance of 38.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 76740.0 shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -275.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -100.0% for stock’s current value.

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MDxHealth SA is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.43% while that of industry is 4.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.00% in the current quarter and calculating 61.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 72.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.39 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $6.11 million and $6.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 119.30% while estimating it to be 116.30% for the next quarter.

MDXH Dividends

MDxHealth SA is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.26% institutions for MDxHealth SA that are currently holding shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP is the top institutional holder at MDXH for having 1.96 million shares of worth $12.94 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MVM Partners, LLC, which was holding about 0.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.06 million.