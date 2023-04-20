mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.38?

In recent trading session, mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at -$0.01 or -2.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.68M. That most recent trading price of MCLD’s stock is at a discount of -900.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.80 and is indicating a premium of 21.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 322.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.62%, in the last five days MCLD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 51.05% to its value on the day. mCloud Technologies Corp.’s shares saw a change of -57.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.26% in past 5-day. mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) showed a performance of -51.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21220.0 shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.30% during past 5 years.

MCLD Dividends

mCloud Technologies Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 20 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.18% institutions for mCloud Technologies Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is the top institutional holder at MCLD for having 25677.0 shares of worth $9729.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 3175.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1203.0.