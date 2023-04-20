Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Drops -3.02%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw 13.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.10 trading at -$0.19 or -3.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.26B. That closing price of LAZR’s stock is at a discount of -130.98% from its 52-week high price of $14.09 and is indicating a premium of 35.9% from its 52-week low price of $3.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.02%, in the last five days LAZR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $6.10 price level, adding 4.69% to its value on the day. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.39% in past 5-day. Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) showed a performance of -21.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67.14 million shares which calculate 4.98 days to cover the short interests.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Luminar Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.56% while that of industry is 12.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -31.20% in the current quarter and calculating -11.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 118.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.87 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $6.86 million and $9.93 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 73.20% while estimating it to be 58.10% for the next quarter.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.79% institutions for Luminar Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LAZR for having 21.62 million shares of worth $107.01 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.21 million shares of worth $45.26 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $28.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.