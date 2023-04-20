Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) 13.26% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.64 trading at $0.03 or 5.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.12M. That closing price of JAGX’s stock is at a discount of -6656.25% from its 52-week high price of $43.24 and is indicating a premium of 18.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.07%, in the last five days JAGX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $0.64 price level, adding 5.88% to its value on the day. Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -90.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.26% in past 5-day. Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) showed a performance of -17.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.95 million shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $150.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $150.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $150.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23337.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23337.5% for stock’s current value.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jaguar Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -94.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.28% while that of industry is 12.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 175.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.26 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $2.08 million and $2.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 56.70% while estimating it to be 48.60% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 59.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.56% institutions for Jaguar Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at JAGX for having 20568.0 shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 13363.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87093.0.