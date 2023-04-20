Is OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP), -2150.0% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In recent trading session, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.32 trading at $0.01 or 1.02% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.54M. That most recent trading price of OP’s stock is at a discount of -2150.0% from its 52-week high price of $7.20 and is indicating a premium of 12.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 790.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.02%, in the last five days OP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $0.32 price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. OceanPal Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.81% in past 5-day. OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) showed a performance of -18.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 0.77 days to cover the short interests.

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.12% institutions for OceanPal Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at OP for having 0.18 million shares of worth $56923.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 78819.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24859.0.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright ADR ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20037.0 shares of worth $6319.0 or 0.20% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 67.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $21.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.