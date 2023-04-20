Is Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -334.78% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.92 trading at -$0.21 or -18.26% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.16M. That most recent trading price of LSDI’s stock is at a discount of -334.78% from its 52-week high price of $4.00 and is indicating a premium of 9.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 357.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.26%, in the last five days LSDI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $0.92 price level, adding 30.82% to its value on the day. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.74% in past 5-day. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI) showed a performance of -36.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LSDI Dividends

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:LSDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.