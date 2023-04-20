Is ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX), -20536.36% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) saw 5.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at $0.12 or 7.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.94M. That closing price of CFRX’s stock is at a discount of -20536.36% from its 52-week high price of $363.20 and is indicating a premium of 48.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ContraFect Corporation (CFRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$10.83 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.32%, in the last five days CFRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $1.76 price level, adding 55.44% to its value on the day. ContraFect Corporation’s shares saw a change of -77.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 74.26% in past 5-day. ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) showed a performance of -1.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33200.0 shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -297.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -70.45% for stock’s current value.

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ContraFect Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -86.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 87.69% while that of industry is 12.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 73.50% in the current quarter and calculating 69.60% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -183.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.70%.

CFRX Dividends

ContraFect Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.06% institutions for ContraFect Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CFRX for having 51189.0 shares of worth $90092.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 3.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, which was holding about 19860.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34953.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5290.0 shares of worth $9310.0 or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2283.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4018.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.