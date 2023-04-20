IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Could Grow By 82.03% Or More

In last trading session, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) saw 2.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $6.28 trading at -$0.12 or -1.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.29B. That closing price of IONQâ€™s stock is at a discount of -75.48% from its 52-week high price of $11.02 and is indicating a premium of 51.59% from its 52-week low price of $3.04. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IonQ Inc. (IONQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.87%, in the last five days IONQ remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 04/14/23 when the stock touched $6.28 price level, adding 9.64% to its value on the day. IonQ Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 82.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.70% in past 5-day. IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) showed a performance of 36.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.33 million shares which calculate 4.89 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -91.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.39% for stockâ€™s current value.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -450.00% in the current quarter and calculating -1,100.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 66.80% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.79 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.95 million and $2.61 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 94.10% while estimating it to be 64.50% for the next quarter.

In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.56% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 42.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.90% institutions for IonQ Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IONQ for having 15.12 million shares of worth $52.15 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.50% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 14.61 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 7.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.42 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.17 million shares of worth $21.12 million or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $17.93 million in the company or a holder of 1.78% of companyâ€™s stock.