How To Know If Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Is Expensive At $1.04.

In last trading session, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) saw 1.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.04 trading at $0.03 or 2.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $36.84M. That closing price of STSA’s stock is at a discount of -676.92% from its 52-week high price of $8.08 and is indicating a premium of 43.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 915.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.97%, in the last five days STSA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 04/17/23 when the stock touched $1.04 price level, adding 29.25% to its value on the day. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved 46.27% in past 5-day. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) showed a performance of 27.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -82.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75.34% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.80% in the current quarter and calculating 51.90% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.70% during past 5 years.

STSA Dividends

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.09% institutions for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bml Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at STSA for having 6.44 million shares of worth $4.5 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 19.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 5.91 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.32 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.51 million shares of worth $3.07 million or 1.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.49 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.