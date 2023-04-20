How To Know If Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Is Expensive At $12.59.

In last trading session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw 10.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.59 trading at -$0.72 or -5.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.02B. That closing price of ENVX’s stock is at a discount of -108.9% from its 52-week high price of $26.30 and is indicating a premium of 48.37% from its 52-week low price of $6.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.92 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.41%, in the last five days ENVX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/13/23 when the stock touched $12.59 price level, adding 13.94% to its value on the day. Enovix Corporation’s shares saw a change of 1.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.33% in past 5-day. Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) showed a performance of 16.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.35 million shares which calculate 4.42 days to cover the short interests.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enovix Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -49.15% while that of industry is -7.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -61.50% in the current quarter and calculating -61.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -51.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40k for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $440k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.13% institutions for Enovix Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ENVX for having 10.64 million shares of worth $132.41 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 8.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $107.55 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.51 million shares of worth $64.38 million or 2.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $54.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.90% of company’s stock.