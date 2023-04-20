Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Ripped -5.12% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In recent trading session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw 1.94 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.06 trading at $0.01 or 0.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.03B. That most recent trading price of GRAB’s stock is at a discount of -31.7% from its 52-week high price of $4.03 and is indicating a premium of 28.43% from its 52-week low price of $2.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 15.33 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.16%, in the last five days GRAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $3.06 price level, adding 0.65% to its value on the day. Grab Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -5.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.16% in past 5-day. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) showed a performance of 6.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 99.37 million shares which calculate 7.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.49% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -96.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.4% for stock’s current value.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grab Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.09% while that of industry is 17.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 89.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $397.56 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $410.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $115.79 million and $322.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 243.30% while estimating it to be 27.30% for the next quarter.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on September 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.05% institutions for Grab Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at GRAB for having 709.27 million shares of worth $2.28 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 19.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 301.51 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $970.87 million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 80.55 million shares of worth $259.39 million or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 58.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $189.72 million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.