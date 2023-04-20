European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Adds 4.32% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In recent trading session, European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.82 trading at $0.68 or 3.55% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.22B. That most recent trading price of EWCZ’s stock is at a discount of -57.67% from its 52-week high price of $31.25 and is indicating a premium of 39.35% from its 52-week low price of $12.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 350.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.55%, in the last five days EWCZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $19.82 price level, adding 1.83% to its value on the day. European Wax Center Inc.’s shares saw a change of 59.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.32% in past 5-day. European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) showed a performance of 20.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.17 million shares which calculate 10.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.91% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $17.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -36.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.23% for stock’s current value.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that European Wax Center Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 34.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -78.77% while that of industry is -0.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -69.20% in the current quarter and calculating -8.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.22 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $58.99 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $45.43 million and $53.36 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.60% while estimating it to be 10.60% for the next quarter.

EWCZ Dividends

European Wax Center Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

European Wax Center Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.13 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.13% institutions for European Wax Center Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at EWCZ for having 13.11 million shares of worth $163.23 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 26.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BAMCO Inc., which was holding about 3.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.36 million.

On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.35 million shares of worth $43.36 million or 5.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19.77 million in the company or a holder of 3.51% of company’s stock.