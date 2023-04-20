Do You Like Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) At $1.35?

In recent trading session, Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw 5.6 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.35 trading at $0.49 or 56.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.53M. That most recent trading price of ADTX’s stock is at a discount of -2010.37% from its 52-week high price of $28.49 and is indicating a premium of 38.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 30960.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 84.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aditxt Inc. (ADTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.48 in the current quarter.

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 56.98%, in the last five days ADTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $1.35 price level, adding 27.81% to its value on the day. Aditxt Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 59.71% in past 5-day. Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) showed a performance of 50.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 2.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -196.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -196.3% for stock’s current value.

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.50% in the current quarter and calculating 73.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 789.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $186k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $370k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $105k and $210k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 77.10% while estimating it to be 76.20% for the next quarter.

ADTX Dividends

Aditxt Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.18% institutions for Aditxt Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADTX for having 0.41 million shares of worth $0.48 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, which was holding about 0.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.21 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3385.0 shares of worth $11475.0 or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1573.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2815.0 in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.