Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND): -2578.57% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) saw 23.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.56 trading at $0.06 or 12.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.65M. That closing price of CMND’s stock is at a discount of -2578.57% from its 52-week high price of $15.00 and is indicating a premium of 33.93% from its 52-week low price of $0.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 782.71K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.06%, in the last five days CMND remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 04/19/23 when the stock touched $0.56 price level, adding 31.36% to its value on the day. Clearmind Medicine Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.96% in past 5-day. Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) showed a performance of -82.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 72110.0 shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

CMND Dividends

Clearmind Medicine Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in May and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.08% institutions for Clearmind Medicine Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at CMND for having 44351.0 shares of worth $0.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 1858.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5871.0.