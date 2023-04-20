Buy, Sell Or Hold Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) At $6.16?

In recent trading session, Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) saw 2.28 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.16 trading at $0.01 or 0.16% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $315.13M. That most recent trading price of TIG’s stock is at a discount of -19.16% from its 52-week high price of $7.34 and is indicating a premium of 65.58% from its 52-week low price of $2.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 251.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.16%, in the last five days TIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 04/20/23 when the stock touched $6.16 price level, adding 0.16% to its value on the day. Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.33% in past 5-day. Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) showed a performance of 1.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.38 million shares which calculate 2.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.08 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.6% for stock’s current value.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trean Insurance Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 79.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 260.00% while that of industry is 10.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

TIG Dividends

Trean Insurance Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.02% institutions for Trean Insurance Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at TIG for having 1.41 million shares of worth $8.7 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nexpoint Asset Management, L.P., which was holding about 1.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.75 million.

On the other hand, Royce Total Return Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.08 million shares of worth $18.97 million or 6.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.27 million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.