Buy, Sell Or Hold Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) At $1.95?

In last trading session, Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) saw 2.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.95 trading at $0.04 or 2.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $283.35M. That closing price of TIO’s stock is at a discount of -10.26% from its 52-week high price of $2.15 and is indicating a premium of 78.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 703.54K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.09%, in the last five days TIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 04/18/23 when the stock touched $1.95 price level, adding 9.3% to its value on the day. Tingo Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 134.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 63.87% in past 5-day. Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO) showed a performance of 131.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.6 million shares which calculate 8.26 days to cover the short interests.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tingo Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 209.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 938.10% while that of industry is 16.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 800.00% in the current quarter and calculating 487.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,987.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $385 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $469 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $9.56 million and $11.96 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3,925.90% while estimating it to be 3,822.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.40% during past 5 years.

TIO Dividends

Tingo Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.11% institutions for Tingo Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TIO for having 4.74 million shares of worth $3.94 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.63 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.99 million shares of worth $2.05 million or 1.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.05 million in the company or a holder of 0.97% of company’s stock.